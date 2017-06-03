Cher honors ex-husband Gregg Allman at rocker's funeral

MACON, Georgia>> Legions of fans lined the streets of Macon today to honor music legend Gregg Allman as he's carried to his final resting place in the same cemetery where he and his band members used to hang out and write songs amid the tombstones. The afternoon service is private, with only about 100 people expected to attend inside a small chapel.

