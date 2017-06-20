Chappelle to host Rihanna Diamond Bal...

Chappelle to host Rihanna Diamond Ball; Kendrick to perform

In this July 18, 2015 file photo, comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in New York. Chappelle will host Rihanna's annual charity event in September and Kendrick Lamar will perform.

