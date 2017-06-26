Chance honored by Obama, '90s nostalg...

Chance honored by Obama, '90s nostalgia rules at BET Awards

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Host Leslie Jones performs a skit at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Host Leslie Jones performs a skit at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 1 hr Aquarius-WY 67
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) 2 hr thenox 2
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) 8 hr Sandra 29
News Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14) 9 hr CORNALACHIA CORNB... 12
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... 17 hr Louise_1 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) Sat veyham1 46
News Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Ha... Sat Parden Pard 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC