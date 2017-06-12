Celebrating the Age of Paul McCartney
When Paul McCartney was 16, he wrote "When I'm 64." The song eventually turned up on the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," a landmark album released 17 days before his 25th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose...
|17 min
|Parden Pard
|3
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|50 min
|swampmudd
|3
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|16 hr
|social media
|1
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Sorosing On
|27
|Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Cowpile Capital
|2
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|Wed
|Rossum
|29
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC