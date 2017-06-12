Celebrating the Age of Paul McCartney

Celebrating the Age of Paul McCartney

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

When Paul McCartney was 16, he wrote "When I'm 64." The song eventually turned up on the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," a landmark album released 17 days before his 25th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose... 17 min Parden Pard 3
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 50 min swampmudd 3
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... 16 hr social media 1
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Thu Sorosing On 27
News Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10) Wed Cowpile Capital 2
News Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc... Wed Rossum 29
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Wed ThomasA 6
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC