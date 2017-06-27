Budding photographer Brooklyn Beckham wants to snap Oasis reunion
The budding photographer son of David and Victoria Beckham said the person he would most like to snap is Liam Gallagher, and that his ideal photograph would be of Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher getting their band back together. This week Beckham, 18, hosted a private view of some of the photographs from his debut photography book, What I See.
