Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET Awards
Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year. Beyonce, who dominated last year's show with multiple wins and a show-stopping performance, is up for seven honors.
