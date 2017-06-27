Britney Spears: Overwhelmed by 'small, disproportionate things' ahead of 2007 breakdown new

Britney Spears has opened up about her 2007 breakdown in an Israeli publication, revealing her anxiety issues were at the root of the problem. The "Toxic" singer hit the headlines a decade ago after she shaved off her hair, lashed out at photographers with an umbrella and locked herself and her kids in a bathroom in a desperate attempt to stop them from being returned to their dad, Kevin Federline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.