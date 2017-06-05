Bono-roo: U2 make their first U.S. festival appearance
The Irish rockers performed a two-hour set on Friday night at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, as part of their world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Grammy-winning "The Joshua Tree" album. They played the full album, as well as some of their other hits, including "New Year's Day" and "Beautiful Day," to tens of thousands of music fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam West, Caped Crusader, Dies
|1 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|1 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|2 hr
|binaries
|1
|#bigbinkshow Janet Already Lost 50 Pounds For Tour
|15 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Former Skid Row singer, Sebastian Bach, selling... (Aug '15)
|17 hr
|rock
|6
|Aerosmith: The best war stories12:10 pm - Jun 2...
|Fri
|GDPraetorius
|1
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... (Nov '16)
|Fri
|WEDONTKNOW
|45
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC