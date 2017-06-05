Bono-roo: U2 make their first U.S. fe...

Bono-roo: U2 make their first U.S. festival appearance

9 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The Irish rockers performed a two-hour set on Friday night at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, as part of their world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Grammy-winning "The Joshua Tree" album. They played the full album, as well as some of their other hits, including "New Year's Day" and "Beautiful Day," to tens of thousands of music fans.



