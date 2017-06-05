Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg to appear a...

Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg to appear at Songwriters Hall

Jon Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg and Usher are set to attend the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame event inducting Jay Z, Berry Gordy and others. The Songwriters Hall announced Thursday that Irving Azoff, Benny Blanco, Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff also will appear June 15 at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel.

