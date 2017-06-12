Bob Seger catalog now available for s...

Bob Seger catalog now available for streaming

The 72-year-old singer announced Friday that 12 of his albums would be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms. Ten of the Seger albums are also available for digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man."

