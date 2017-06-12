Blondie's Debbie Harry reigns over NYC's Mermaid Parade

Members of the NYPD hold back members of the crowd Saturday, June 17, 2017, during the 35th Annual Mermaid Parade, Saturday, June 17, 2016, in New York's Coney Island. Parade Grand Marshall Deborah Harry cheers with the crowd on Saturday, June 17, 2017, during the 35th Annual Mermaid Parade, in New York's Coney Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.