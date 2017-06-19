BET Awards 2017: What time, what chan...

BET Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Some of the biggest artists in rap, hip hop, pop, R&B, movies and TV will be at the BET Awards on Sunday. Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, New Edition and more are scheduled to be at the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Ha... 10 hr Parden Pard 3
News VIDEO: Rock legend Gene Simmons reports for WAT... 14 hr chit chatters 1
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... 23 hr Simpson 1
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... Thu Denizen_Kate 64
News After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restor... Thu Phyllis Schlafly ... 5
News Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '... Wed Holy Silicon Wafer 1
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Wed Harry Johnson 14
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC