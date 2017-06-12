Beatty, Freeman, Woody Allen fete Diane Keaton at AFI gala
Diane Keaton is such a special entertainer that even normally reclusive Woody Allen is appearing in a televised tribute to her. Allen is among those honoring the actress in the American Film Institute's presentation of its 45th Life Achievement Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|9 hr
|Sorosing On
|27
|He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose...
|13 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Cowpile Capital
|2
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|16 hr
|Rossum
|29
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Jon Bon Jovi makes virtual visit to Alberta ele...
|17 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Ted Nugent: Treat Undocumented Immigrants Like ... (May '13)
|17 hr
|Memory cancer
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC