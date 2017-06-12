Bat-Signal to light up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West
The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series. Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.'s City Hall at 9 p.m. Thursday.
