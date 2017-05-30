Autopsy: Drugs taken by Chris Cornell...

Autopsy: Drugs taken by Chris Cornell didn't cause death

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had drugs in his body, including an anti-anxiety medication, but they didn't contribute to his death by hanging in a Detroit hotel room, according to autopsy reports released Friday. The report confirms that Cornell, 52, killed himself after a May 17 concert.

