Autopsy: Drugs taken by Chris Cornell didn't cause death
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had drugs in his body, including an anti-anxiety medication, but they didn't contribute to his death by hanging in a Detroit hotel room, according to autopsy reports released Friday. The report confirms that Cornell, 52, killed himself after a May 17 concert.
