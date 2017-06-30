Asteroid Day: Monitoring the skies for the next strike
Friday is International Asteroid Day. A 24-hour live broadcast will include everything you've ever wanted to know about these rocky bits of space debris, the threats they may pose to Earth and what we can gain from studying them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNO-TV New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L...
|1 hr
|Another Inflated ...
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|17 hr
|slick willie expl...
|104
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|Thu
|C Kersey
|58
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Flabby beergut
|30
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|Thu
|victor
|2
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|2
|Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we...
|Jun 28
|Rick Santpornum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC