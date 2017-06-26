Asahd is DJ Khaled's "biggest blessing"
DJ Khaled has said his son is the "biggest blessing" as his family joined him at the 2017 BET Awards. The 41-year-old record producer welcomed his son Asahd - whom he has with his fiance Nicole Tuck - into the world in October, and has said he always strives to shower the tot in "greatness" and "happiness" because he loves him "so much".
