Asahd is DJ Khaled's "biggest blessing"

DJ Khaled has said his son is the "biggest blessing" as his family joined him at the 2017 BET Awards. The 41-year-old record producer welcomed his son Asahd - whom he has with his fiance Nicole Tuck - into the world in October, and has said he always strives to shower the tot in "greatness" and "happiness" because he loves him "so much".

