Ariana Grande's One Last Time sees chart surge after Manchester re-release
Ariana Grande's One Last Time has surged in the charts after being re-released in a fund-raising drive for victims of the Manchester Arena attack. The track, originally released in 2014, reached a new peak of second in the Official Singles Chart less than a week after its reissue as a charity single.
