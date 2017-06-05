Ariana Grande song marks funeral of M...

Ariana Grande song marks funeral of Manchester attack victim Eilidh MacLeod

A "special" Ariana Grande song was played at the first funeral of a Manchester terror victim, who has been brought to her home in the Outer Hebrides. Eilidh MacLeod, 14, was among 22 people who died in the attack at the pop star's concert on May 22. Her friend Laura MacIntyre - a fellow pupil at Castlebay Community School on the island of Barra - was seriously injured in the bombing at Manchester Arena and remains in hospital.

