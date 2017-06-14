Ariana Grande is in line to receive a special gift from the city of Manchester
Over three weeks have now passed since the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead and rocked the city of Manchester. Ten days ago, though, the singer came back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|9 min
|Cath League of Du...
|23
|Beth Ditto to debut her solo studio album on Ju...
|3 hr
|user
|3
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|9 hr
|Pidheti
|7
|Austin City Limits Taping: Spoon (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|bored
|2
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|21 hr
|Will Dockery
|2
|Roger Moore's James Bond was more suave, less s...
|21 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Tue
|Debbie T
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC