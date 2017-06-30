Annie Lennox warns artists of scams after being approached by unknowing 'scout'
Annie Lennox has turned the amusing situation of being offered an opportunity by an uninformed music scout into a chance to warn other artists of scams. Lennox previously shared a message from a radio employee who asked the singer to submit her music for consideration to be played on the station, a post that greatly entertained the multi award-winning star's fans.
