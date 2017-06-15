Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hosting gig with Joe Jonas
There are 1 comment on the 680News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hosting gig with Joe Jonas. In it, 680News reports that:
The pint-sized pop star from Brampton, Ont., often gets nervous about singing, but presiding over a live TV awards show is entirely new territory. "It's a whole other thing to entertain an entire crowd for the whole show and just be vibrant and not mess up."
Toronto, Canada
#1 13 hrs ago
