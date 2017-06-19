Alejandro Sanz named Latin Grammy Person of the Year
The academy will honor the 18-time Latin Grammy Award- and three-time Grammy Award-winner on Nov. 15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, on the eve of the Latin Grammys. Sanz made his debut in 1991 with "Viviendo Deprisa."
