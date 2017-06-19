Alejandro Sanz named Latin Grammy Per...

Alejandro Sanz named Latin Grammy Person of the Year

23 hrs ago

The academy will honor the 18-time Latin Grammy Award- and three-time Grammy Award-winner on Nov. 15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, on the eve of the Latin Grammys. Sanz made his debut in 1991 with "Viviendo Deprisa."

Chicago, IL

