There are on the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner story from 12 hrs ago, titled After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restored by HHS. In it, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that:

A question on sexuality slated for deletion from a federal survey has been restored, officials said Thursday, responding to an outcry from LGBT advocates who said the Trump administration was trying to erase data on their community.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.