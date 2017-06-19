After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restored by HHS
There are 7 comments on the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner story from 12 hrs ago, titled After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restored by HHS. In it, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that:
A question on sexuality slated for deletion from a federal survey has been restored, officials said Thursday, responding to an outcry from LGBT advocates who said the Trump administration was trying to erase data on their community.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
I'm surprised the Ill Duce Administration put the lgbt senior question back in. I guess Ill Duce Trump worries his days in the Oval Office are numbered and so he wants to give potential President-Mullah Pence a heart attack in the meantime.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Crazy. Activist groups claim removing the questions 'was a stealth effort to strip LGBT elders out of the survey without anybody noticing.' False, they could still take the survey as ordinary Americans.
|
#3 12 hrs ago
I'm surprised you haven't choked on a big dlck yet.
|
#4 12 hrs ago
I'm not surprised you're always thinking about other male's oral homosexual adventures.
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Dieters do that, it spoils their appetite.
|
#6 12 hrs ago
Is that an adventure for you Queers, getting choked on a big dlck?
|
#7 9 hrs ago
It's demonstrably your obsession; you tell us.
|
|
