Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he couldn't shake
Before Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck donned Batman's cape in a stream of Hollywood blockbusters, there was Adam West. West's deadpan portrayal of the comic hero in a campy 1960's TV series brought the Caped Crusader into the national consciousness with a "bang!" The Dark Knight had been a brooding presence on the pages of comic books since 1939 and on the big screen in 1940s-era movie serials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#bigbinkshow Janet Already Lost 50 Pounds For Tour
|2 hr
|Brice N Livingston
|4
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|2 hr
|Fit2Serve
|3
|Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and...
|8 hr
|Jet Fuel
|1
|Kelly Osbourne has 'weird meltdown' babysitting...
|10 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|3
|Cheap Trick returning to Penn's Peak; glam-rock...
|14 hr
|James5150
|1
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|Heroin dementia
|9
|Adam West, Caped Crusader, Dies
|19 hr
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC