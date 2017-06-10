Adam West, Batman actor, is dead

Adam West, Batman actor, is dead

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Adam West, the actor best known for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego - the title character in the 1960s ABC series Batman - died Friday night in Los Angeles at the age of 88, after a brief struggle with leukemia. "Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... 5 hr Jet Fuel 1
News Kelly Osbourne has 'weird meltdown' babysitting... 7 hr Rev Cash Dollar 3
News Cheap Trick returning to Penn's Peak; glam-rock... 11 hr James5150 1
News Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14) 14 hr Heroin dementia 9
News Adam West, Caped Crusader, Dies 17 hr BB Board 1
News Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou... 17 hr discocrisco 1
News Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,... 18 hr binaries 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC