Adam West, Batman actor, is dead
Adam West, the actor best known for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego - the title character in the 1960s ABC series Batman - died Friday night in Los Angeles at the age of 88, after a brief struggle with leukemia. "Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives.
