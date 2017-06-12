Absent Jay Z inducted to Songwriters Hall by Obama via video
Music mogul Berry Gordy accepts his award at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in New York. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran accepts the Hal David Starlight Award at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|7 min
|slick willie expl...
|13
|The Rise and Fall of Phil Spector (Apr '09)
|51 min
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|2
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|1 hr
|Debbie T
|7
|He Said, She Said: a Long Strange Tripa is Rose...
|5 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|21 hr
|social media
|1
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Sorosing On
|27
|Singer Jewel Marries Bull-Rider Boyfriend (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Cowpile Capital
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC