a The Handmaida s Talea and a Atlantaa top TV critics nominations
FX's “Atlanta” and Hulu's “The Handmaid's Tale” led the nominations for the 2017 Television Critics Association Awards announced Monday. Each series received four nominations, including for Program of the Year, and both programs are expected to garner several Emmy nominations when they are announced July 13. Voting is currently under way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven Page
|20 hr
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Dementia mental c...
|10
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|50
|Eaux Claires festival recap: Chance the Rapper ...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Former Skid Row singer, Sebastian Bach, selling... (Aug '15)
|Sun
|true
|7
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Jun 17
|Debbie T
|11
|The Rise and Fall of Phil Spector (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC