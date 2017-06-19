a The Handmaida s Talea and a Atlantaa top TV critics nominations

a The Handmaida s Talea and a Atlanta...

Read more: Whittier Daily News

FX's “Atlanta” and Hulu's “The Handmaid's Tale” led the nominations for the 2017 Television Critics Association Awards announced Monday. Each series received four nominations, including for Program of the Year, and both programs are expected to garner several Emmy nominations when they are announced July 13. Voting is currently under way.

