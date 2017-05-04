Zoe Saldana 'shocked but okay' after ...

Zoe Saldana 'shocked but okay' after Britney revealed pregnancy news

15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Actress Zoe Saldana has said she was shocked but not upset when Britney Spears accidentally revealed she was pregnant with twins a few years ago. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star, who appeared with the pop singer in 2002 movie Crossroads, spoke about the revelation made by Britney before Zoe herself had unveiled the news publicly about expecting twins with husband Marco Perego.

Chicago, IL

