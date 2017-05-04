Zoe Saldana 'shocked but okay' after Britney revealed pregnancy news
Actress Zoe Saldana has said she was shocked but not upset when Britney Spears accidentally revealed she was pregnant with twins a few years ago. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star, who appeared with the pop singer in 2002 movie Crossroads, spoke about the revelation made by Britney before Zoe herself had unveiled the news publicly about expecting twins with husband Marco Perego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|16 hr
|Brenda H
|6,617
|Next Story: Michael Jackson's Undying Love for ... (Jul '09)
|16 hr
|Sleepingboy
|79
|Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ...
|May 3
|Follow the Money
|3
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|May 2
|Will Dockery
|1
|Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ...
|May 2
|Pasquali
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|May 2
|Things Phart
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|May 1
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC