Writer shares Mister Rogers' words fo...

Writer shares Mister Rogers' words following terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 680News

This June 28, 1989, file photo, shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh. The images of people helping one another in the wake of the deadly bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in England has prompted Entertainment Weekly writer Anthony Breznican to pay tribute to Rogers for the upcoming 50th anniversary of his iconic children's show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... 29 min kurtz 1
News Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i... 23 hr concerned res 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Tue Pepe 10
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) Tue Fitus T Bluster 7
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... May 22 BPT 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) May 20 Superfly 43
News Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07) May 20 Will Dockery 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC