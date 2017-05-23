Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug t...

Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants

There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 11 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

The Legislature's budget committee is slated to consider whether to cut University of Wisconsin System tuition ... . FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivers his state budget address at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
kurtz

Las Vegas, NV

#1 4 hrs ago
They ought to drug test that dumb son-of-a-bitch Scott Walker.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i... 3 hr Mississippi 3
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Tue Pepe 10
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) Tue Fitus T Bluster 7
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... May 22 BPT 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) May 20 Superfly 43
News Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07) May 20 Will Dockery 2
News Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual... May 19 Christian Taliban 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC