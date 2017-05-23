Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants
There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 11 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
The Legislature's budget committee is slated to consider whether to cut University of Wisconsin System tuition ... . FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivers his state budget address at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
They ought to drug test that dumb son-of-a-bitch Scott Walker.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i...
|3 hr
|Mississippi
|3
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Pepe
|10
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H...
|May 22
|BPT
|1
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|May 20
|Superfly
|43
|Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07)
|May 20
|Will Dockery
|2
|Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC