Will Ferrell serenades USC grads with a oeI Will Always Love Youa
Will Ferrell delivered the commencement address at his alma mater, the University of Southern California, on Friday, capped off with an a capella version of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You." "Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you may choose," he told the grads .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|150 Best Selling Artists in the World! (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|RICK
|12,899
|Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A...
|8 hr
|Princess Funny Fe...
|16
|Madonna shares snap of son David wearing Malawi...
|Sun
|CowDonna Is A Hag
|1
|Culture becomes something new when it's all sho...
|Sun
|Conjob
|1
|Music 7 Stars Who Should Stop Trying To Be Mich... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Ranger
|3
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Sat
|Gravy Train
|6
|Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07)
|May 12
|Extreme Genius
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC