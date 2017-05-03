What you need to know about Bob Dylanfest in Torrance
There are a few things Bob Dylan fans can expect when the 27th a nnual Bob Dylanfest returns to Torrance on May 7. They will not hear the same Dylan song twice from the approximately 70 musicians who will perform his music during the eight-hour concert. “The amazing amount of talent onstage is really mind-boggling,” said Los Angeles resident and Dylan fan Sandi Behar, who hasn't missed a Dylanfest since 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ...
|1 hr
|Follow the Money
|3
|Next Story: Michael Jackson's Undying Love for ... (Jul '09)
|10 hr
|taylor
|77
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|17 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ...
|Tue
|Pasquali
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|Tue
|Things Phart
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|10
|Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08)
|May 1
|Abell
|148
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC