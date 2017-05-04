Wenner reflects on Rolling Stone at 50

Wenner reflects on Rolling Stone at 50

Fifty years after he launched an underground newspaper that changed music journalism and a great deal more, Jann S. Wenner finds Rolling Stone being showcased in a once-unthinkable forum: a museum. "At least it's a museum I own," Wenner said with a laugh during a recent telephone interview as he anticipated an anniversary exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, an institution that Wenner helped found in the 1980s.

