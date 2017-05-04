Wenner reflects on Rolling Stone at 50
Fifty years after he launched an underground newspaper that changed music journalism and a great deal more, Jann S. Wenner finds Rolling Stone being showcased in a once-unthinkable forum: a museum. "At least it's a museum I own," Wenner said with a laugh during a recent telephone interview as he anticipated an anniversary exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, an institution that Wenner helped found in the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next Story: Michael Jackson's Undying Love for ... (Jul '09)
|12 hr
|Spotted Wee
|78
|Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ...
|Wed
|Follow the Money
|3
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|Tue
|Will Dockery
|1
|Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ...
|Tue
|Pasquali
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|Tue
|Things Phart
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|10
|Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08)
|May 1
|Abell
|148
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC