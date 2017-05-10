Van Morrison to receive lifetime awar...

Van Morrison to receive lifetime award at Americana Awards

In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. The Americana Music Association announced, Friday, May 12, 2017, that they will be giving a lifetime achievement award to Van Morrison.

