UK school confirms student, 15, killed in Manchester blast
The names of the 22 victims killed by a suicide bomber at a Manchester concert on Monday night have not been officially released, but here what's known about them so far: Teenager Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who went to a school near Manchester, was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester with a friend on Monday night. Tottington High School in the town of Bury said the school community was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" at the news Wednesday that Olivia was killed in the blast.
