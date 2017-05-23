UK school confirms student, 15, kille...

UK school confirms student, 15, killed in Manchester blast

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

The names of the 22 victims killed by a suicide bomber at a Manchester concert on Monday night have not been officially released, but here what's known about them so far: Teenager Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who went to a school near Manchester, was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester with a friend on Monday night. Tottington High School in the town of Bury said the school community was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" at the news Wednesday that Olivia was killed in the blast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i... 16 hr concerned res 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Tue Pepe 10
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) Tue Fitus T Bluster 7
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... May 22 BPT 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) May 20 Superfly 43
News Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07) May 20 Will Dockery 2
News Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual... May 19 Christian Taliban 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC