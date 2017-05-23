UK police say apparent suicide bomber responsible for blast
An apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, Manchester police said Tuesday. Forensic investigations are continuing to determine if the attacker had accomplices, said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.
