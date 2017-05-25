UK police find 'significant' evidence...

UK police find 'significant' evidence in Manchester attacks updated

Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Home searches across Manchester and beyond have uncovered important items in a fast-moving investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people dead, Manchester's police chief said Thursday as a diplomatic spat escalated over U.S. leaks about the investigation to the media. Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters the eight suspects detained so far are "significant" arrests, and "initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation."

Chicago, IL

