U2 to perform & chat on a oeJimmy Kimmel Live!a this Tuesday

U2 fans will find what they're looking if they tune in to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Tuesday, May 23. The Irish rockers will be visiting the talk show that evening to give their only planned TV interview and performance during the North American leg of their Joshua Tree Tour 2017 . U2's latest trek, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of their classic 1987 album The Joshua Tree , got underway on May 12 in Vancouver, Canada.

