U2 gives love to Vancouver as Irish r...

U2 gives love to Vancouver as Irish rockers kick off world tour

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

U2 treated Vancouver like a homecoming as the Irish rock band kicked off a world tour celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its beloved "Joshua Tree" album. Lead singer Bono said it was "the city we love" during the song "New Year's Day," the second track in a set that spanned different eras of the group, yet anchored around a full recreation of The Joshua Tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Culture becomes something new when it's all sho... 57 min Conjob 1
News Music 7 Stars Who Should Stop Trying To Be Mich... (Apr '14) 4 hr Ranger 3
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... 13 hr Gravy Train 6
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) Fri Archie Bunker 14
News Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07) Fri Extreme Genius 14
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... Thu What a Waste 1
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) May 11 concerned res 6,618
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC