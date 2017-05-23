Three more arrested by police investigating Manchester bomb atrocity
Three men have been arrested in connection with the Manchester concert bombing as a huge investigation into the attack gathers pace. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more injured when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device as fans left a concert by US star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday night.
