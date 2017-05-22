Theresa May halts election campaigning to chair security committee Cobra
The Prime Minister, who will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee, said the incident at Manchester Arena was being treated by police as an "appalling terrorist attack". Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron cancelled a planned campaign visit to Gibraltar after 19 people were confirmed dead following the blast at an Ariana Grande pop concert.
