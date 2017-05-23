The Latest: Rapper BIA says her heart...

The Latest: Rapper BIA says her heart is broken by attack

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

"My heart is heavy today as I extend my prayers to the children and families affected by last night's horrible tragedy in Manchester," the artist says in a statement. "We are sending our love to all of Manchester during this incredibly difficult time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) 22 hr Pepe 10
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) 22 hr Fitus T Bluster 7
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... Mon BPT 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) May 20 Superfly 43
News Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07) May 20 Will Dockery 2
News Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual... May 19 Christian Taliban 2
News Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11) May 19 Defeat Maxine wal... 3,849
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC