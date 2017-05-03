The Eagles sue Hotel California

Tourists pose for a photograph outside Hotel California in the town of Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, May 2, 2017. REUTERS THE Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name "Hotel California," arguably the band's most famous song, without permission.

