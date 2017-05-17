Taylor Swift's romance with British actor Joe Alwyn revealed
The chart-topper, 27, split with Tom Hiddleston, 36, after a high-profile relationship with The Night Manager actor last year. And a friend of Swift told the Press Association that the couple have been dating for several months but wanted to keep the relationship private.
