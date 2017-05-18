Success for Harry Styles as his solo ...

Success for Harry Styles as his solo album debuts at number one

The singer, who has embarked on a solo career while the group are on hiatus, released his self-titled solo record last Friday with a high-profile promotional campaign, including several radio appearances and a week-long stint on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the US. Harry, 23, fended off competition from charts mainstay Ed Sheeran, who is at number two this week with his album Divide.

