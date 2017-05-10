Sting offering exclusive live album to fan club members

Sting has prepared a very special gift for members of his online fan club: an exclusive vinyl LP recorded at his concert at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on March 3 of this year. 57th & 9th: Live from Chicago features 10 live performances, including five tunes from his latest solo album, 57th & 9th , plus a few Police classics.

