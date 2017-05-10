Steve Smith: Oingo Boingo Dance Party...

Steve Smith: Oingo Boingo Dance Party at the Coach House review, and more

The Oingo Boingo Dance Party and the nearly 500 fans who packed the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano ignored Cinco de Mayo but celebrated nonetheless. This group that was formed in 2006, a full 11 years after the original Boingo played its last gig on Halloween Night 1995 at the Universal Amphitheatre, is led Boingo's easily recognizable Mohawked drummer Johnny Vatos and includes five other members from the original Boingo band's hit-filled days of the '80s.

Chicago, IL

