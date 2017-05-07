Stages Repertory Theatre Presents the Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Stages Repertory Theatre presents Jethro Compton's innovative stage version of The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, a gripping tale of love, hope and revenge in the lawless Wild West, based on the same Dorothy M. Johnson short story as the classic 1964 film starring James Stewart and John Wayne . Premiered at Park Theatre in London in 2014, Compton's bold adaptation braves largely uncharted theatrical territory by bringing a classic Western to the stage.

