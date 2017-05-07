Stages Repertory Theatre Presents the...

Stages Repertory Theatre Presents the Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Stages Repertory Theatre presents Jethro Compton's innovative stage version of The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, a gripping tale of love, hope and revenge in the lawless Wild West, based on the same Dorothy M. Johnson short story as the classic 1964 film starring James Stewart and John Wayne . Premiered at Park Theatre in London in 2014, Compton's bold adaptation braves largely uncharted theatrical territory by bringing a classic Western to the stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15) 59 min Pregnant women 26
News Bon Jovi Leads Hot Tours Tally With $31M Earned... 18 hr mgemay 2
News Avril Lavigne Is A Midget (Oct '07) 19 hr frank 6
News Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Preps 'Cathar... 19 hr aq dragon 2
News Brain Tumor? Nope, a Worm (Nov '08) 21 hr Dan 202
News Peter King calls Michael Jackson 'child molester' (Jul '09) 23 hr 2 Dogs 7,358
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... Sun Hoosier Hillbilly 10
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,858,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC