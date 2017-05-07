Stages Repertory Theatre Presents the Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Stages Repertory Theatre presents Jethro Compton's innovative stage version of The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, a gripping tale of love, hope and revenge in the lawless Wild West, based on the same Dorothy M. Johnson short story as the classic 1964 film starring James Stewart and John Wayne . Premiered at Park Theatre in London in 2014, Compton's bold adaptation braves largely uncharted theatrical territory by bringing a classic Western to the stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15)
|59 min
|Pregnant women
|26
|Bon Jovi Leads Hot Tours Tally With $31M Earned...
|18 hr
|mgemay
|2
|Avril Lavigne Is A Midget (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|frank
|6
|Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Preps 'Cathar...
|19 hr
|aq dragon
|2
|Brain Tumor? Nope, a Worm (Nov '08)
|21 hr
|Dan
|202
|Peter King calls Michael Jackson 'child molester' (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|2 Dogs
|7,358
|Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A...
|Sun
|Hoosier Hillbilly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC