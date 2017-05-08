Spin Doctors will perform at the Brews & BBQ festival at Ives Concert ...

Spin Doctors will perform at the Brew...

Brews & BBQ returns to Ives Concert Park in Danbury and Chris Barron , of the Spin Doctors, said he's looking forward to sampling a beer or two, as well as some barbecue, when the rock band finishes its show. "I do like beer and I do like barbecue," the frontman said.

